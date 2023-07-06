Free Annual Wellness Visit for patients in Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Northern Light AR Gould is hosting multiple free Annual Wellness fair days at their North Street location. These days will take place throughout the summer and early fall for patients with Medicare.

This visit is recommended by Medicare, and there is no co-pay or deductible to be paid. During the fairs, patients will meet with a member of the primary care team to develop a preventative health plan, go over medications and routine measurements, and screen potential risks. Patients may also get referrals from these fairs that will connect them to specialized treatment. This does not take the place of an annual physical exam, but instead provides an opportunity for patients to discuss their health concerns.

“The Annual Wellness Visit program is an important resource for preventive care,” says Ruth Hanson, an organizer of the program. “It was developed to give patients the time they need to sit down and talk with someone without the same time constraints a regular appointment has. It’s a chance for a more comprehensive discussion, instead of being limited to a specific health issue.

Dr. Thomas Macharia, of Northern Light Primary Care, stated, “I hope patients take advantage of this opportunity to take part in one of these sessions. They are a valuable step in their care and can address any concerns a patient may have.”

The fairs will take place between 8am – 5pm on the following dates: July 11, 12, and 18; August 3, 8, and 9; and September 12, 13, and 20.

