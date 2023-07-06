Free Annual Wellness Visit for patients in Presque Isle

(Free-to-use)
By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Northern Light AR Gould is hosting multiple free Annual Wellness fair days at their North Street location. These days will take place throughout the summer and early fall for patients with Medicare.

This visit is recommended by Medicare, and there is no co-pay or deductible to be paid. During the fairs, patients will meet with a member of the primary care team to develop a preventative health plan, go over medications and routine measurements, and screen potential risks. Patients may also get referrals from these fairs that will connect them to specialized treatment. This does not take the place of an annual physical exam, but instead provides an opportunity for patients to discuss their health concerns.

“The Annual Wellness Visit program is an important resource for preventive care,” says Ruth Hanson, an organizer of the program. “It was developed to give patients the time they need to sit down and talk with someone without the same time constraints a regular appointment has. It’s a chance for a more comprehensive discussion, instead of being limited to a specific health issue.

Dr. Thomas Macharia, of Northern Light Primary Care, stated, “I hope patients take advantage of this opportunity to take part in one of these sessions. They are a valuable step in their care and can address any concerns a patient may have.”

The fairs will take place between 8am – 5pm on the following dates: July 11, 12, and 18; August 3, 8, and 9; and September 12, 13, and 20.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Edmundston man was found dead in the St. John River Tuesday evening, RCMP media relations...
Body found in St. John River near Saint Leonard
MUD RUN 2023
Thrilling Mud Run Amazes at Houlton Agricultural Fair
Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door
Gabe Lyles, 8, and his father were the victims of a mean-spirited prank during a trip to...
8-year-old victim of prank at Target surprised with shopping spree
van buren
Saint John Valley has caught the entrepreneurial bug.

Latest News

PIPD
Three Motorcyclists Arrested for Multi-City High Speed Chase in Presque Isle
Presque Isle Police
Presque Isle Traffic Stop leads to Drug Arrest
AMBL 2023
$6.5 million awarded to the University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H