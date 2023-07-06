Presque Isle Traffic Stop leads to Drug Arrest

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -On 06/22/2023 Presque Isle Police initiated a traffic stop on State Street in Presque Isle for multiple traffic infractions. As a result of that stop officers had reason to believed subjects in the vehicle were involved in criminal activity. With the assistance of Caribou Police Narcotic K9 Team officers located a large amount of methamphetamine in the vehicle. The driver was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Schedule W drugs along with operating without a license. A passenger, who was also charged for Trafficking, was held for violating his probation (also for Trafficking). Names are not being released at this time as this is still an active and ongoing investigation with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations, US Border Patrol, and US Customs.

