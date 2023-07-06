Shower and Thunderstorm Chances Return Tomorrow and Last into the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After a beautiful day across the region with plenty of sunshine, changes are on the way going into tomorrow. A weak area of high pressure provided us the nice weather, and continues to exit the region to the east. This will allow for an area of low pressure and cold front to work through the county tomorrow, sparking off shower and thunderstorm chances during the afternoon hours. More showers are in the forecast for the weekend, with a larger area of low pressure moving in and impacting us going into next week.

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows shower chances tapering off over the next couple of hours. This will leave us with clearing skies and mild temperatures during the overnight hours. Patchy fog looks to develop in spots between midnight and sunrise tomorrow. This could reduce visibility and impact travel during the early morning hours of Friday. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid and upper 60s for most places. This will end up being a few degrees warmer than last night into this morning, with the warm and humid air lasting into tomorrow.

Tomorrow starts off with plenty of sunshine across the county. More shower chances are expected across western parts of the county during the late morning hours, with shower activity pushing eastward during the afternoon. Some of these showers and storms will contain heavy downpours along with flash flooding concerns. I also can’t rule out the chance to see some hail with some of these storms during the afternoon. I’ll be back tracking the storms tomorrow, and will provide more updates both on air, and here online. High temperatures tomorrow climb into the mid and upper 80s for most spots by the afternoon. Temperatures end up being a bit cooler than today, but with a slight increase in humidity tomorrow, the air outside will feel very similar tomorrow to how it felt today. Southerly winds remain light during the day tomorrow, once again not having much of an impact on the forecast.

For more details on this evening’s forecast, Make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

