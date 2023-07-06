Three Motorcyclists Arrested for Multi-City High Speed Chase in Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -On 06/30/2023 Caribou Police initiated a high speed chase in Caribou with three motorcycles for criminal speed. Presque Isle Police were able to apprehend all three of the riders on US 1 moments after they entered the City of Presque Isle. All three were charged with Criminal Speed, and one for Criminal Speed plus Eluding, all by Caribou Police. Two of the three were also charged with Operating Under the Influence by Presque Isle Police.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.