Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi granted full FDA approval

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAGM) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted traditional approval of a new Alzheimer’s medication on July 6, 2023.

The medication, called Leqembi (lecanemab), will be used to treat patients in the mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of Alzheimer’s disease.

Senator Collins stated, “FDA’s approval of Leqembi is a new milestone in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and is welcome news for millions of Americans and their families. As the FDA concluded today, Leqembi has proven clinical benefits and, while not a cure, will provide many patients with mild cognitive impairment or early-stage Alzheimer’s disease more time to participate in daily life and live independently. Now that Leqembi has received traditional approval, there should be no barriers to accessing this disease-modifying therapy if the clinician, patient, and their family decide it is right for them.”

A spokesperson for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) stated, “Patient access and affordability to all of those in need is vitally important, as with any medication, and we hope the FDA’s actions will facilitate both. We strongly urge federal policymakers to continue increasing investments in Alzheimer’s disease research and caregiver support services to deliver help today and hope for the future to the more than 6 million American families affected by Alzheimer’s disease.”

