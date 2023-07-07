Community Support Boosts Lifeguard Recruitment Efforts Amid National Shortage

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Nationally, there is a shortage of lifeguards to meet the demand in public pools. However, certain county parks and recreation departments experienced improved recruitment efforts through local community involvement and support from organizations.

Jake Graham, Mapleton, Castle Hill & Chapman Recreation Director:” We are very lucky to have plenty of lifeguards on staff and that’s largely because the Lions club in town stepped up to help us sponsor people getting their certifications this year. But its always been the case from year to year. We had years where were (Mapleton)scrounging to find people that are available so, the fact that fact that we have plenty available to us this year has been awesome”.

Jason Nadeau, Fort Kent Recreation & Parks Director:” One of my first hires with the Rec department was hiring Grace Johnson who was a UMFK student and luckily she was already certified to be a lifeguard but also certified to do lifeguard training. So that saved us quite(Fort Kent) a bit, kids didn’t have to travel to Presque Isle to do their certifications anymore. She did it here, she did the class work, she did the water testing, she did everything required for them, and so we got to do it all in house”.

Becoming a lifeguard is challenging, requiring rigorous coursework and swimming proficiency. Additionally, the certification must be renewed every two years. However, for head lifeguard Lindsey Himes, it’s all worth it.

Lindsey Himes, Head Lifeguard:” Being a lifeguard , you have to take a course every two years. The first course is a couple of days , and my recertification which i just took in May, you have to swim 6 laps at the pool at Gentile Hall, which is pretty difficult but once your in shape its easy, and knowing that this could save someone’s life, its very worth it. And then another part you have to save; get a brick from the bottom of the pool, in a certain time, swimming a certain way. So learning how to stay in that kind of shape and knowing that your helping someone’s life make it easier”.

Even when there are sufficient lifeguards, it’s important to keep in mind that many of them are high school or college students. These lifeguards may have sports games or tournaments they are involved in. Thus, planning availability in advance becomes crucial to facilitate swim meets (file)and swimming programs without any issues.

Jason Nadeau:” We brought the swim team back last year, it had been absent for probably 10 or 12 years prior to that. It was nice, we take a couple of our people that have some swim team experience and they coach these kids and travel with these kids. When we host a meet here, we get all the lifeguards on board for timing , and recording times, and handing out awards and stuff like that. so when we host a meet, we get them all involved”.

Rec Directors feel fortunate for the current assistance, but they acknowledge the fluctuating nature of support from one summer to another. They hope to maintain the necessary help to ensure children can enjoy the pool during warm summer days.

