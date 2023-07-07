Competitor for SkillsUSA goes home with the gold medal for States and the silver medal for Nationals

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A recent competitor for SkillsUSA went home with the gold medal for States and the silver medal for Nationals along with a newly found confidence.

Breanna Ouellette, came in 1st place with a perfect score for States in the Maine’s SkillsUSA competitions while competing for her field of study, “Employment Application Process.” SkillsUSA is a way for students to compete in their trade. Only the best of the best competes according to the director of the St. John Valley Tech Center and advisor for SkillsUSA, Kevin Lavoie. Ouellette competed alongside other people focusing on different trades for their part of the competition including two St. John Valley Tech Center gold medalists for States, Alex Hassell for Automotive Services Technology, and Brianna Levesque for Health Occupations Professional Portfolio. After receiving 1st place in states, all three students went on to compete Nationally in Atlanta, Georgia where Ouellette placed 2nd in the Nation against 24 other competitors.

Ouellette “I was shocked because I didn’t think I was placing so, I was pretty surprised when I place for both State and National I would definitely compete again if it’s possible and I think that anyone going to a program like the CTSO program should take that chance to compete if their school has the SkillsUSA opening. I think it’s a great experience. I’ve gained so much more confidence from this competition.”

Lavoie “SkillsUSA is a CTSO which stands for Career and Technical-education Student Organization and it’s to showcase all the trades, hard trades, and soft trade, and how proficient students are at knowing the trade.”

Ouellette’s next step is college where she plans on majoring in business management and honing all her skills for a successful future.

