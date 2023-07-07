NORTH ANSON, Maine (WAGM) - A Florida man’s life taken in boating fatality in North Anson.

On July 6, 2023, at approximately 6:30pm a boat turned over on the Kennebec River in North Anson. 72 year old Mark Henry of Florida, was operating the boat with 63 year old Matthew Sleeper of North Anson. Sleeper was the only survivor.

According to Sleeper, Henry adjusted the trim tabs, causing the boat to nosedive into the water. The boat sank, throwing the two men into the water. Sleeper was able to swim to shore but could not find Henry in the water.

The North Anson and Madison Fire Departments responded to the scene, and the North Anson Fire Department was able to bring Henry’s body to shore. The body has been taken to the Giberson Funeral Home in Madison.

The boating crash remains under investigation by the Maine Warden Service.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.