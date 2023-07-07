High humidity presents challenges to County residents

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Along with the steady rise in temperatures, high humidity has blanketed Northern Maine over the past week.

Joshua Wood, a physician assistant at Northern Light Primary Care, says it’s important to be cautious of the humidity in addition to the heat.

“Similarly to when the wind blows, we feel colder, when its more humid outside we feel hotter because we are not able to get rid of our body heat as easily,” Wood said.

Wood added the elderly, young children and anyone who spends significant time outdoors are most at risk to the adverse effects caused by high humidity.

“There is no exact set point when it becomes dangerous, its more just making sure to take regular breaks and knowing not to push yourself. If you feel thirsty or tired you need to take breaks, frequent rest and frequent hydration.”

He said the National Weather Service humidity index that can be a great resource in gauging the weather.

