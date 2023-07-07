Jordan’s Way Foundation Hosts Facebook Live To Raise Money For The Animals

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - From slapping people with tortillas to the threat of eating a dog treat…it was a fun and active day at the Central Aroostook Humane Society as they held a fundraiser with Jordan’s Way. The three-hour Facebook live included several challenges to encourage pledges, all to help fund the expansion of the Central Aroostook Humane Society. NewsSource 8′s Megan Waceken was there and let’s us know how they did!

Stand-Up: “I am here today with Ellie who is 1 years old. And we are here at the humane society. Aroostook County Humane Society where they are doing fundraising with Jordan’s Way who came all this way to help out. Feeding these animals. Giving the dogs lots of treats and peanut butter and giving the cats catnip and coolwhip. And there are so many people here today. The community has come together to help out with this fundraising. All having a blast doing fun events and hanging out with some furry friends.”

Jordan’s Way-the organization that hosted the event, specializes in making sure shelter dogs receive the things they need. Kris Rotonda created the organization 10 years ago when he adopted a shelter dog.

Kris Rotonda, Founder and CEO of Jordan’s Way: “About 15 years ago now I got a dog from the shelter, and she was there for about 4 years, and I always thought that there was a problem with that, but I was too young to make a difference at that point. But after 10 years of having her, she passed away. Her name was Jordan. She actually had cancer and she passed away really quickly. Right after she passed away, I left what I was doing and I went into this full-time. And it’s been a passion project”

Attendees of the event participated in different challenges to motivate Facebook viewers to pledge donations. Some of those challenges included people being locked in a kennel with Luna the shelter dog for 25 minutes, dunking ice water on staff and attendees, as well as a game of tortilla slapping, and the good o’l pie to face. Volunteer Janet Hallett shares why the event is so important.

Jeanette Hallett, Volunteer at the Central Aroostook Humane Society: “It’s our second time doing a Jordan’s Way event. The first time they came to us we did the same thing. A Facebook live event to raise money for what we truly need here that sometimes we wouldn’t be able to get otherwise.”

Rotonda is on a 50-state tour plus Canada where he visits shelters from each state to help raise money and showcase the different animals living in the shelters.

Hallet: “I’ve been lucky enough to travel with him and do this at other shelters. I’ve been able to see the impactfullness of what he’s doing. And we are just so grateful that he would choose somewhere like here in the middle of nowhere. Tippy top of Maine to do this for. And we are just so thankful and appreciative to everyone who’s donated today. Who’s come out to support us. We can’t say thank you enough to this community. We are so grateful.”

The goal was to get over 10,000 dollars, which was achieved before the three-hour event was over. The new goal is to hit 15,000 dollars in donations before the end of the week. Megan Waceken News Source 8.

His next stop is Give a Dog a Bone in Sebec, Maine Thursday July 6th.

