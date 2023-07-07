Limestone Approves School Budget

By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Town of Limestone approved the upcoming year’s School Budget Thursday evening.

The budget was approved as written, an increase of over 415,000 dollars compared to last year’s budget, with residents raising questions and concerns on many articles presented, and School Board Members and Superintendent William Dobbins explaining why increases were justified.

Town Officials stated that speculation of any mil rate increases were unwarranted, as the Town’s mil rate could only be determined later this year following a municipal valuation of properties and revenues not currently factored into the towns finances.

A call to form a committee was also made regarding the two bond issues yet to be voted on. Those bonds, which total 2 million dollars are scheduled to be voted on September 6th.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

