Marginal Risk for Thunderstorms Across the County today, with Shower Chances Continuing into the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday! This morning is starting off with more sunshine along with some patchy fog in spots. More showers are in the forecast later today along with thunderstorm chances. The reason for this, a cold front is expected to work through the region later today, providing the spark for showers and thunderstorms to develop later this afternoon. Shower chances taper off later tonight, with more sunshine expected to start the day tomorrow. That sunshine doesn’t last long, with more showers and storms possible tomorrow afternoon.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather going into the day tomorrow. After a lack of showers during the day yesterday left us with hot and humid weather during the overnight hours, the atmosphere is primed for more showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours today. We’ll see showers begin over western parts of the county late this morning, with showers and storms pushing eastward during the afternoon and evening hours. The threat for severe weather remains in the forecast during the evening hours, with showers eventually becoming less severe closer to midnight.

SPC Severe Thunderstorm Outlook (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the day today shows plenty of sunshine during the morning hours. Cloud cover returns going into the afternoon, along with shower and thunderstorm chances. The latest computer model runs shows shower chances holding off until the early to mid afternoon. If this is the case, we’ll have a better chance of seeing severe storms compared to if showers began to develop during the late morning and early afternoon. High temperatures today will once again be mild, climbing up into the lower to mid 80s for most places. Keep this in mind if you do plan on spending some time outside during the morning hours. Make sure to stay hydrated during this heat, and seek out cooler locations such as stores or libraries if you can during the heat of the day today.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Have a great day, and stay safe this afternoon!

