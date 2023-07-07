Murder in Monticello : Jayme Schnackenberg appears in court for Harnish Bail Hearing

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -New Details revealed by the Maine Attorney Generals Office in court today about the Alleged Murder of Monticello woman Kimberly Hardy. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard was in the courtroom today and has more.

Jayme Schnackenberg, the person accused of murdering Kim Hardy in Monticello, appeared in court Friday afternoon for a Harnish Bail Hearing, part of which was to determine if the state had probable cause to arrest Schnackenberg when they did. Schnackenberg’s attorneys argued the state’s evidence was based on hearsay.

Adam Swanson, defense attorney, said, “Schnackenberg’s liberty is at stake, and as such, minimal guarantees of due process are necessary. Section 1027 specifies that the court may rely on testimony, affidavits, and other reliable hearsay as the court permits. It’s up to the court whether or not it’s going to permit the introduction of the affidavit and any hearsay contained within it.”

The state’s attorney general’s office had the chance for rebuttal to argue that the statements provided in the affidavit from Maine State Police detectives were accurate and legally admissible in court.

Leane Zainea, assistant attorney general, said, “There are literally statements that were made either to this officer or other officers by individuals who had direct information from the defendant, which were then later corroborated by physical evidence found at the scene and during the autopsy. Specifically, two individuals heard this defendant say that he had killed Kimberly Hardy. In fact, one of those witnesses indicated that Kimberly Hardy had been shot twice in the head, and that information had come directly from this defendant during the autopsy. There were two bullet injuries to the back of Kimberly Hardy’s head.”

The judge in the case, Justice Stephen Nelson, reviewed the affidavit and testimony before making his determination on probable cause.

Justice Stephen Nelson of Aroostook Superior Court said, “The court finds probable cause to believe that this defendant, Jayme Schnackenberg, did intentionally or knowingly cause the death of Kimberly Hardy on or about June 16th, 2023, in Monticello. The court acknowledges the detailed information provided by multiple sources that would not have had the entire picture of the circumstances and finds that information that is hearsay to be reliable for purposes of this hearing.”

And the judge ruled that Schnackenberg would be held without bail. In Caribou, I’m Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8.

