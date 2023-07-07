New Presque Isle Parks and Rec baseball director seeks to help grow the game in The County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Two teams from Presque Isle have hit the field this summer in the NMRCA Pony League, but that’s not all the action going on in the city’s baseball programs.

Chris Lavaway was recently named Presque Isle Parks and Recreation baseball director, and he has high hopes for what he can do in the position.

“My goal or my dream is to play a role in helping baseball get back to what it once was,” Lavaway said.

Lavaway oversees the sport at all levels in Presque Isle. His vision begins with increasing participation numbers, which relies on a number of factors.

“We have to increase popularity,” Lavaway said. “We have to get kids playing, so at the youngest levels it has to be fun, but it has to be fun in a baseball-oriented way.”

He said the better kids get, the more fun the game becomes. In an effort to develop those skills, the three-team major league, which features players grades four through seven, has implemented specific clinics rather than practices this season.

“We’ve added in some clinics,” Lavaway said. “Three different clinics, batting clinic, pitching and catching clinic and an infield and outfield clinic instead of your traditional practices. We’re trying to really hone in on the development of players.”

Area officials hope the development of players in rec programs can directly impact the success of high school teams down the line.

“We definitely want this to work as a feeder program into their later years in baseball,” Presque Isle Parks and Rec Program Director Andrew Perry said. “We want this to work hand in hand with the school systems’ baseball programs. So we really want it to be skill building and competitive, but a lot of fun.”

But in order for any of this to work, the programs are very reliant on the community, who Lavaway said consistently comes through every time.

“Baseball doesn’t exist without its community,” Lavaway said. “We’re so reliant on the parents, shuttling kids back and forth. You see it at the younger levels, parents are all lined up along the sidelines, watching, cheering.”

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.