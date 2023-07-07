Person arrested amongst series of thefts in Southern Aroostook

By Rothery Sullivan
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTHERN AROOSTOOK, Maine (WAGM) - An arrest was made in relation to a series of thefts in the Oakfield area.

While no name has been officially released, police have confirmed the arrest and that there has been an increase in crime in the Oakfield area over the past few weeks, specifically in relation to the theft of motor vehicles, ATVs, dirt bikes, and other valuable transportation items.

Lt. Brian Harris, of the Maine State Police, stated, “In the last several weeks we’ve had a little uptick of motor vehicle thefts and burglaries where some unknown suspects have been taking vehicles that have been left with keys in them left unlocked whether that be a car, pickup, a couple dirt bikes, ATVs type things, looking to take them for rides to get them from one place to another. Some of the vehicles we’ve recovered and some we are still looking for at this point.”

Gilad Epstein, an Oakfield community member who has been affected by the series of theft, commented on how many are afraid for their personal safety. He said, “It’s kind of rough knowing that if you go to sleep early you don’t know who’s gonna be outside, looking through your property to see what they can steal.”>

Many of the people of the Southern Aroostook area are afraid for their safety, which has led to the creation of a neighborhood watch group, which has gained nearly 800 members in just 24 hours. The purpose of this group is to improve communication amongst community members and to raise awareness for their safety concerns.

Although community members are scared, police assure they are aware of the issue and are working towards a solution. Law enforcement encourage the communication that the group provides, but warn against vigilante behavior. They urge community members to continue to report anything suspicious.

There will be more information to follow.

