Showers and Storms Taper off Tonight, with more Shower Chances in the Forecast for Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. While another round of showers and thunderstorms worked through the region today, most of the activity ended up not being as severe as I was originally thinking earlier today. A few showers and storms are still working through the county this evening, however most of the severe activity will taper off within a couple hours of posting this article. After that, skies are expected to clear out slightly between now and tomorrow morning, leaving us with a similar setup for tomorrow, with sunshine during the morning hours, before showers and storms return by the afternoon. Sunday now looks to bet the better of the two weekend days with a bit more sunshine expected through the entire day. Shower chances are still possible going into the afternoon hours, however they’ll be less likely compared to what we’ve seen over the past several days.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows a few showers still possible between now and midnight. Most of the activity looks to taper off to just scattered showers, leaving most of us with mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the night. With showers moving through this afternoon, I can’t rule out the likelihood of fog developing during the overnight hours, which could make the morning commute tricky in spots. Low temperatures tonight once again remain mild across the county. Lows are expected to fall back into the mid and upper 60s for most places. Southerly winds remain light during the overnight hours.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with cloud cover and fog in place for many communities. That doesn’t last long, as sunshine quickly returns to the region during the morning hours. This will add more instability and fuel to the fire going into the afternoon, with another round of showers and thunderstorms possible. Storm chances are still possible tomorrow, however I think the severe threat will be much low tomorrow compared to what we saw today. Showers will taper off during the evening hours, allowing cloud cover to return across the county once again during the overnight hours. High temperatures tomorrow will be a bit cooler than today, only making it into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Southerly winds remain light during the day tomorrow, not having much of an impact on the forecast.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Sunday is looking better and better with each computer model run that comes in. While the morning looks to start off with mostly cloudy skies, sunshine will return to the region going through the day Sunday. The chance for an isolated shower or downpour is still possible Sunday, however it’s much lower than what we have been seeing the past couple of days. High temperatures Sunday will be very similar to tomorrow, with high temperatures climbing up into the lower 80s for most spots. Southerly winds once again remain light, not having much of an impact on the forecast overall.

Sunday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great weekend!

