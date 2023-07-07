Throwback Thursday: Maine Potato Blossom Festival

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -While Aroostook County plays host to many festivals over the summer months, one holds a special place in the hearts of those rooted in the county’s culture. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has this week’s Throwback Thursday.

As the Maine Potato Blossom Festival enters into its 76th year, there’s no doubt the memories made rest in the minds of those who attended over the years. In this week’s throwback Thursday we dial the time machine back to 1986 where WAGM reporter Sara Dyer captures what keeps folks coming back year after year.

It’s an annual ritual in northern Maine, like the bite of a black fly it just wouldn’t be summer without the Potato Blossom Festival. Many come to see the arts and crafts that are on display and for sale, others come for different reasons…

“Because you can come alone and there’s no grown ups to bother you saying “You can’t buy that, you can’t buy this, because as soon as my mum sees what I’m buying she’s going to say it’s a waste of money”

Fort Fairfield’s John Bright spent 30 hours creating this, what he claims is the World’s Largest Potato Basket, its holding over 1500 pounds of taters here, that’s equal to 9 and a half barrels but it’s able to hold 12 barrels, sorry folks, it’s not for sale.

With a temperature above 75 degrees today, surely it was a pleasure to get wet in the dunking booth, Tom Harvey, editor of the Fort Fairfield Review seemed to think so. But the grand event of the festival, the parade. It took over an hour for the dozens of floats, cars and bands, not to mention politicians to parade down Main Street.

It was a day to wave, campaign, see old friends, make new friends and relax, a perfect summer day in Aroostook County.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.