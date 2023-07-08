Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Suspect Involved in Wallagrass Shooting Incident

WALLAGRASS, Maine (WAGM) -On Friday, July 7, 2023, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to a distress call from Northern Maine Medical Center regarding a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound at a residence in Wallagrass. The victim, whose injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, was immediately transported to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent for medical treatment.

Investigations conducted by the deputies revealed that Jason Nadeau (49) from Soldier Pond had visited a residence in Wallagrass, brandishing a firearm. Witnesses reported that Nadeau had fired the weapon multiple times in the vicinity of three individuals, resulting in one person being struck. Prior to leaving the scene, Nadeau allegedly committed theft, taking several items from the residence.

Following the incident, an extensive search for Nadeau was launched throughout the area by the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office. Thanks to the assistance of the public, who provided valuable information about Nadeau’s whereabouts, Sheriff Deputies were able to apprehend him without incident around 12:45 PM on Route 11 in Wallagrass.

Jason Nadeau was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton. He now faces a series of serious charges related to the incident, including attempted murder, aggravated reckless conduct (3 counts), robbery (3 counts), criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, and criminal mischief.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office expressed its gratitude to the Fort Kent Police Department for their assistance during the investigation. Additionally, they extended their appreciation to the members of the public who played a crucial role in the swift apprehension of Nadeau.

The investigation into the matter remains ongoing, and additional charges may be brought against the suspect. At present, no bail has been set for Nadeau.

