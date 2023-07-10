10-year-old to join Appropriations Committee Hearing on impact of Type 1 diabetes

(Source: Pexels)
By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAGM) - A girl from Maine will testify before the Appropriations Committee about the impact of Type 1 Diabetes. 10 year old Maria Muayad, of Yarmouth, will serve as a witness for the hearing as a Children’s Congress Delegate.

This hearing, titled, “Accelerating Breakthroughs: How the Special Diabetes Program Is Creating Hope for those Living with Type 1 Diabetes”, will highlight the impact the Special Diabetes Program has had on research for treatments, therapies, and a cure for Type 1 diabetes.

Roughly 165 JDRF Children’s Congress delegates will attend the hearing, which is taking place on Tuesday, July 11th.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Nadeau
Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Suspect Involved in Wallagrass Shooting Incident
Chris Lavaway was recently named Presque Isle Parks and Recreation baseball director.
New Presque Isle Parks and Rec baseball director seeks to help grow the game in The County
An Edmundston man was found dead in the St. John River Tuesday evening, RCMP media relations...
Body found in St. John River near Saint Leonard
Jayme Schnackenberg
Murder in Monticello : Jayme Schnackenberg appears in court for Harnish Bail Hearing
Southern Aroostook Crimes
Person arrested amongst series of thefts in Southern Aroostook

Latest News

Madison death revealed to be a homicide
Aroostook Centre Mall
Activity at the Aroostook Centre Mall
Jason Nadeau
Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Suspect Involved in Wallagrass Shooting Incident
Humidity
High humidity presents challenges to County residents