10-year-old to join Appropriations Committee Hearing on impact of Type 1 diabetes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAGM) - A girl from Maine will testify before the Appropriations Committee about the impact of Type 1 Diabetes. 10 year old Maria Muayad, of Yarmouth, will serve as a witness for the hearing as a Children’s Congress Delegate.

This hearing, titled, “Accelerating Breakthroughs: How the Special Diabetes Program Is Creating Hope for those Living with Type 1 Diabetes”, will highlight the impact the Special Diabetes Program has had on research for treatments, therapies, and a cure for Type 1 diabetes.

Roughly 165 JDRF Children’s Congress delegates will attend the hearing, which is taking place on Tuesday, July 11th.

