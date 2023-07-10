PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -It’s been just a few weeks since local businessman Dana Cassidy purchased the Aroostook Centre Mall.

There has been some activity at the Aroostook Centre Mall. Workers and equipment have been in the area working on different projects.

" As far as construction goes we are ready to cut the hole or the door opening for the new gym we’ve been doing a lot of demolition work ordering a lot of product I have our inspection working with our co everything’s fine it’s a you know it’s slow but it’s in its beginning stages it till come faster my projections probably for the gym is two months and the laundromat maybe Christmas and the trampoline park is going to take us with no congestion what so ever is being manufactured and it’ll take until the end of November to manufacture it’s massive its 30,000 some thousand feet as far as the housing project we’re in we’re in motion as far as engineering and once again no congestions but once again we’re only capable of so much at a time and were putting our efforts toward the gym”

Some mall tenants, including Dottie Hutchins of Wintergreen Arts Center, are not only excited about the improvements, but are also excited about several members of the mall community working in partnership to get more traffic into the building.

Dottie Hutchins: “Before this I didn’t really know a lot of the other tenant’s but because of this we’ve had a group thread through it. The woman who owns Bumble Bee stock room has been in here and wants to do some coordinated events so it’s basically the people that have been here and live through this is the core group that’s going to move forward and hopefully be part of the solution because this is an incredible asset for Presque isle it’s the third largest indoor mall in the state.”

Allison Wheeler: “We absolutely love the space, and we love the location. It’s very convenient, you know, for the parents we have 300 spots that we filled this summer just in our Presque Isle location. So, we create a lot of mall traffic, I would say between parents and siblings and classes we probably have, you know, we generate about 1200 people coming through the mall doors every day.”

There is also a new addition to the food court area.

Michele: I’m hoping it’ll be good because with a lot of the restaurants in town closing or closing and then trying to open under new ownership I think being in the mall it’ll draw more people it gives more options for the other employees in the mall, and it’ll bring the public in.

It’s only been three weeks since the sale of the mall was finalized. There is still a lot of work to be done, but the tenants and Cassidy are looking forward to the future .

