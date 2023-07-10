Heavy Rain Moves in Later Tonight and Continues into Tomorrow; More Shower Chances Later this Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. After an okay weekend with some sunshine along with shower chances, more showers are in the forecast for this week. This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure that’s been providing catastrophic flooding to parts of Vermont and upstate New York continues to sit over southern New England. This will eventually push northward later tonight, and move slightly east during the day tomorrow. This will bring showers and downpours over the region between midnight and noontime tomorrow, with most of the heavy rain wrapping up by late morning. This will leave us with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening hours, before skies clear out tomorrow night ahead of a more active day Wednesday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows showers working in during the early morning hours of Tuesday. Expect cloudy skies to continue the rest of this evening, with showers working into southern Aroostook just after midnight. Showers spread northward during the early morning hours, allowing for steady showers pretty much county wide just after sunrise tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight will struggle to fall back into the mid and upper 60s for most spots. Southerly winds remain light during the overnight hours, but with dew points also remaining in the mid and upper 60s, temperatures won’t have anywhere to go.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with mostly cloudy skies and downpours pretty much county wide. The steady showers continue mid to late morning for most spots. Showers become more scattered in nature over southern Aroostook by lunchtime, with showers continuing to break apart over the area during the afternoon. Computer models are hinting at the chance for a line of thunderstorms over western areas during the afternoon hours. While I can’t rule out the threat for this over western spots, eastern areas will be less likely to see storm activity tomorrow, with a better chance of seeing showers and storms coming Wednesday. High temperatures tomorrow will struggle to warm up into the lower 70s by the afternoon. Cloud cover in place for much of the day will keep temperatures on the cooler side, but keep in mind any sunshine that we do see, even if it’s only for a few minutes, will quickly warm up temperatures during the afternoon hours. Southeasterly winds remain light during the day tomorrow, once again not having much of an impact.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

