Listening to America: Suicide

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In “Listening to America” Peter Zampa travels the country, asking people about the issues that matter to them. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. Across the country, tens of thousands of people complete suicide every year. In this weeks’ piece, Peter goes to Wyoming and speaks with parents who lost their to son to suicide, and are using their grief to change the lives of other people who are struggling. He also visits an organization that offers intervention and resources to people who need mental health assistance and provides support to those impacted by suicide.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Nadeau
Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Suspect Involved in Wallagrass Shooting Incident
Chris Lavaway was recently named Presque Isle Parks and Recreation baseball director.
New Presque Isle Parks and Rec baseball director seeks to help grow the game in The County
An Edmundston man was found dead in the St. John River Tuesday evening, RCMP media relations...
Body found in St. John River near Saint Leonard
Jayme Schnackenberg
Murder in Monticello : Jayme Schnackenberg appears in court for Harnish Bail Hearing
Southern Aroostook Crimes
Person arrested amongst series of thefts in Southern Aroostook

Latest News

FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after...
James Lewis, suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 people in the Chicago area in 1982, dead
FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
Dig begins for the remains of dozens of children at a long-closed Native American boarding school
King Charles III welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden with an arrival ceremony on Monday at...
Biden and King Charles III zero in on generational challenge of climate change
Madison death revealed to be a homicide
10-year-old to join Appropriations Committee Hearing on impact of Type 1 diabetes