Madison death revealed to be a homicide

MADISON, Maine (WAGM) - At approximately 8:00pm on Saturday, July 8, 2023, the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central and the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office responded to a death.

Mark Trabue, 57-year-old of Anson, was discovered deceased in his vehicle. The body was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner Office (OCME) in Augusta. An autopsy was conducted Sunday, July 9, 2023, which revealed the manner of death to be a homicide. The cause of death has not yet been released.

Investigators say there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.