More Shower Chances This Afternoon, Heavier Downpours Likely West

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We are starting the morning blanketed in the cloud cover, but staying dry. However, that won’t be the case heading into this afternoon and evening. That’s when we will see some chances for showers developing and the potential for some localized heavier downpours.

Our next system is right on our doorstep already bringing quite a bit of rain to the western half of New England. That’s where most of the flooding concerns will lie in New England today. I’m expecting here locally to be spared from most of the flooding concerns. Our weather pattern remains unsettled throughout the week keeping shower chances in the forecast and the chance for some isolated thunderstorms.

Highs this afternoon, will eventually reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Going hour by hour for you, we stay dry throughout the morning hours, but stuck in the cloud cover. It’s not until the lunchtime hours when we start to introduce the chance for some isolated pop up showers moving through the region. Any isolated showers we do see will stay light and will be quick to advance to the east. The best chance for any heavy downpours developing during the daytime hours remains in the western half of the county based on how this system has been tracking. With that in mind, you will want to be mindful of the potential for some ponding on the roadways. If you do encounter any flooded roadways, you will want to seek an alternate route. It’s not until the overnight hours when we see heavier downpours push to the eastern half of the county. That does look to continue through the morning commute, so you will need to have the umbrella and the rain jacket. This is also when I’m expecting the greatest of the rainfall accumulation to occur. Rainfall totals through tomorrow morning will be on the lighter end in points. Where we see the chance for heavier downpours move through in the west, that will be the greater chance for some localized higher totals. Because we have the cloud cover sticking around along with the showers, lows will stay well above average into the mid to upper 60s.

We cool off our temperatures tomorrow below average with most areas only peaking into the low to middle 70s. Most of the heavy rainfall occurs during the morning hours and into the early afternoon. That is also when I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for an isolated rumble of thunder. Lighter rain showers are expected during the afternoon.

