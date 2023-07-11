Another Round of Showers and Thunderstorms Possible Tomorrow Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. We had another rainy start to the day across the county with rain showers and downpours working through. This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure continuing to weaken over us this evening. This will eventually leave us with clearing skies and patchy fog during the overnight hours tonight, before more sunshine is expected to start the day tomorrow. A cold front back off to our west is then expected to move through during the day tomorrow, sparking off showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. While most of the shower activity looks to be scattered in nature, we could see a few thunderstorms produce some gusty if not damaging winds.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The dew point trend continues to show elevated dew points over the next couple of days. You might notice some slight relief tomorrow night into Thursday, but notice going into the weekend dew points will be climbing back up into the humid if not tropical territory and will continue to sit there going into next week.

Dew Point Trend (Next 5 Days) (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows just how fast cloud cover is expected to clear out this evening, even after showers roll through the area. This will leave us with another chance to see some patchy fog develop before tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight are expected to cool off a couple of degrees more than what we have been seeing the past several nights. Lows are expected to cool off into the upper 50s over far northwestern parts of the county, to lower 60s over eastern areas. Winds will remain out of the south during the overnight hours, but don’t look to have much of an impact on temperatures.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with plenty of sunshine as patchy fog quickly burns off during the morning hours. This will result in a warmer day overall, as temperatures quickly climb into the lower to mid-80s by the early afternoon. It’s at this point there’ll be enough instability in the atmosphere for showers and thunderstorms to develop, mainly over eastern areas. Showers and storms push southward during the afternoon and evening hours, before tapering off tomorrow evening. This will leave us with partly cloudy skies during the overnight hours tomorrow night, before plenty of sunshine is expected going into Thursday. The storm prediction center has issued a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather during the day tomorrow. The main reason for this risk will be damaging winds that are possible within some of these storms as they move through. I think the best chance to see these showers and storms will be over the eastern half of the county, but the risk can’t be ruled out for everyone. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb up into the lower to mid-80s for most spots. Temperatures will continue to warm up going into the afternoon hours, however once showers and storms move through, it will help to briefly cool off temperatures. Southwesterly winds are expected to be light once again tomorrow, however they will help to bring warmer air into the region during the morning hours.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.