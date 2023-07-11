Arootsakoostik Music Festival celebrates its 14th year

NEW SWEDEN, Maine (WAGM) - The annual Arootsakoostik Music Festival was held in Thomas Park in New Sweden this past Saturday. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there and has the story.

Many family and friends gathered at Thomas Park in New Sweden to enjoy the annual Arootsakoostik Music Festival. The event is a day-long celebration bringing people together to enjoy and listen to music.

Danielle Cyr Boundy, Volunteer, says “Aroots is all about bringing the community together, and bringing some great music to Aroostook County. This is our 14th festival, we started in 2006, and we are going strong. We can’t wait for the day to get started, and for the crowd to come in, the weather is perfect so yeah we are really excited.”

There were 9 bands and artists that took part in the event like the Mallett Brothers Band, The Toughcats, Bad Combo, Hymn 4 her, Dominic Lavoie and the Junction Butte Pack, and more. Dominic Lavoie says participating in this festival has always been a tradition for him.

Dominic Lavoie, Participant, says “I have been coming for I think this is my 13th year playing the Arootsakoostik Music Festival, I was apart of the first one and I have been at almost every one since. It’s like no other festival that I have been ever been to be completely honest. We were talking about how it feels like everybody who comes to the festival has the mindset that is here to relax and listen to music and it’s really nice.”

The Festival also held an instrument drive for the Scott Brewster Music Fund to help students in need of instruments in schools. Myrna Dixon, the founder of the Scott Brewster Music Fund, says she was honored that the event organizer was willing to help with the fund.

Myrna Dixon, Founder of the Scott Brewster Music Fund, says “He is a wonderful person, when I first heard about Travis having Arootsakoostiks again I got in touch with him and I said I told him about the Scott Brewster Music Fund, and right away he pitched in, he said we will help you, we will see if we can get instruments for you and last year he did a lot.”

For those, what makes the Festival special is bringing the community together and having some fun.

Danielle Cyr Boundy: “We have folks from New Hampshire, Illinois, California, and we love to see the return group coming back, but just sharing the love of music with Aroostook County is the best part about it.”

Dominic Lavoie: “Seeing people that you don’t get to see every so often, you get to see the same folks that come to the festival. And just being around the musicians who come up.”

Myrna Dixon: “I think because it is family oriented, everybody is peaceful and calm and just enjoying the day and the music is fabulous, the atmosphere.”

It was a beautiful day for those to enjoy the Arootsakoostik Festival. The Festival celebrated it’s 14th year and is already looking to the 15th. Reporting from New Sweden, Isaac Potter News Source 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.