Chamber’s Smokin BBQ a ‘sell-out’ success

Fort Fairfield, Maine (WAGM) - The Potato Blossom Festival kicked off in Fort Fairfield Saturday as the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce held its fifth annual Chamber’s Smokin Barbecue Cook-Off.

The event sold-out of its 100 tickets early that afternoon, a testament to the growing popularity of the event.

“People start buying tickets months ahead,” Chamber Executive Director LaNiece Sirois said. “I think we sold our first ticket in March this year.”

Five teams hunkered down to wow a sold-out crowd of 100 and kick off the Potato Blossom Festival with their barbequing skills.

The teams started at five p.m. on Friday and cooked throughout the night to perfect their craft. Tom Peers of Smokey Bears Barbecue slept just half an hour over the course of the night, but did so with one goal in mind...

“To get all the trophies,” Peers said. “I like Them.”

Trophies were awarded by judges in the categories of chicken, pork, ribs, brisket and chef’s choice in addition to the big prize: a people’s choice award voted on by attendees.

Double D Barbecue took home the people’s choice award and said the highlight of the day was seeing people enjoy their barbecue.

“The best part about today is just seeing how happy everybody is when they come down and taste your food,” team member Derek Dufour said. “That makes you feel great about how hard you worked on it all night and how much practice and time you put into making good food.”

It’s the second year Dufour and his father have taken on the competition, and second year they’ve brought home the top prize.

“We run a 500-gallon propane tank smoker that my father and I had built last spring,”: Dufour said. “It was done probably about two weeks before last year’s competition and we have done really well with it ever since. I take a lot of pride in what him and I have built for just up here in Aroostook County.”

That pride and passion was evident in all of the teams at the competition, who spent much of their own time and money to be there.

“We have some guys that are so passionate that they have their own bottled sauce recipes and some of them are handing me bottles so I can try their sauce and let them know just how great it is,” Sirois said.

Everyone involved said it was a great day and they hope to the event continue for years to come.

