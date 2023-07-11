Governor Janet Mills signs the Gagetown Harmful Chemical Study Commission into law

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - On July 7, 2023, Governor Janet Mills signed the Gagetown Harmful Chemical Study Commission into law. This legislation was from Senator President Troy Jackson.

The Commission is designed to study the impacts of exposure to harmful chemicals during National Guard service at the Gagetown Air Base in New Brunswick, Canada. The Commission will include legislators, veteran advocates, and former service members and their families who have been previously exposed to harmful chemicals.

“I’m thrilled that this long overdue project can get underway to provide the transparency and support that those impacted deserve,” commented President Jackson. “I look forward to working with former National Guard members, their families, and other members of the community who were impacted by chemical exposure at Gagetown to bring forth meaningful recommendations of action that can be taken to right the historic wrong.”

The use of harmful herbicides at the Gagetown Base has been well-documented over the years and became public knowledge in the 1980s. In 2007, the Canadian Government offered compensation to veterans and civilians affected by Agent Orange exposure that occurred between 1966 and 1967. However, some members of Maine’s National Guard who were exposed to these chemicals but could not obtain “veteran” status are ineligible for compensation. The Commission aims to study the impacts on people who may not have been previously recognized.

