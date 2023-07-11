Governor Mills signs law to allow paid leave for family caregivers

(MGN)
By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WAGM) - On July 11, 2023, Governor Janet Mills signed the Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) into law. This law allows working family caregivers to take extended time off from work to care for loved ones with serious illnesses.

PFML aims to ensure that workers can still provide caregiving services to family members without worrying about their financial and job security. Caregivers can now take up to 12 weeks of paid leave to care for their own health, care for family members with serious health conditions, care for covered military members, or to bond with the covered individual’s child during the first 12 months after the child’s birth, adoption, or placement for foster care. Workers can also use PFML to care for someone not related by blood or marriage, such as a significant other, neighbor, or friend.

Noël Bonam, AARP Maine State Director, stated, “This new law will support family caregivers who work to better balance their job and family responsibilities, reducing their stress and allowing them to better care for their loved ones.”

This law will provide this security to Maine’s 166,000 family caregivers who are currently working full-or-part-time jobs. The program will be funded through a new payroll tax of up to 1%, which will be split between employees and employers.

