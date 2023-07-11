Heavy Downpours this Morning, Drier Conditions This Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Morning everyone. We’ve continued to see rain showers push their way to the northeast this morning resulting in some localized heavier downpours in some places. Because of that, you will want to be mindful of visibility being briefly limited as they push through the region. This is when I am expecting the bulk of the rainfall accumulation to lie throughout the daytime because as we go into the second half of the daytime, drier conditions are likely with skies clearing out eventually.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows the main center of low pressure that brought excessive amounts of rainfall to the western half of New England especially in places like Vermont slowly tracking towards the Gulf of Maine. While we will see more of a break in terms of rain this afternoon we have another system close behind the region allowing our unsettled stretch of weather to continue through the end of the 8 day with more chances for isolated thunderstorms.

Dew Points (WAGM)

The other story this morning has been the humidity. Dew points this morning have once again started off well into the 60s. This is also where our temperatures have started off as well creating some patchy areas of fog along with the rain showers. The rain showers will keep our high temperatures on the cooler side this afternoon into the low to middle 70s. Going hour by hour for you, the heaviest of rain showers are expected just after the morning commute. They quickly advance to the northeast as early as late morning resulting in drier conditions for the lunchtime hour. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some isolated showers developing on the backside of this system as it departs the region. Cloud cover sticks around throughout the evening commute before skies clear out overnight resulting in more sunshine for the morning commute. Lows tonight fall back into the lower 60s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs go back to the low to middle 80s. I do think we will reach our high temperatures early on based on the fact that we will see more sunshine throughout the morning. That along with the rise in humidity levels will help to fuel some chances for thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening. I’m not expecting any storms we do see to become severe, but you will to be mindful of that threat for thunderstorms.

Rain Totals (WAGM)

Rainfall totals between now and Wednesday are expected to be between a half and three quarters of an inch. This does include the showers and storms expected tomorrow afternoon, but the bulk of the rainfall accumulation will be this morning. The highest of totals will likely be centered towards areas far north and east based on how the heavy rain showers have been tracking this morning.

For more on today’s forecast, tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.