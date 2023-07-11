Limestone’s New Town Manager Aims for “Model Town Office”

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Town of Limestone recently made the move of hiring a Town Manager with no prior experience. Newssource8′s Brian Bouchard sat down with him a few days after officially taking on the roll and has the story.

“I am really proud to be able to be that stepping stone for anyone that’s interested in municipal government.”

Alvin Lam, newly hired Town Manager of Limestone says he first fell in love with Limestone, after exploring areas of Maine he had never been to before. Lam grew up around the Portland area and moved to Limestone following the height of the COVID pandemic.

“I’ve never gone north of Bangor, and when I drove through Limestone, I just fell in love with the area, I made an offer to buy a house here.”

Although the 32 year old Lam has no experience in municipal government, he believes the leadership roles and skills he obtained in prior employment will translate well in his new role.

“Prior to jumping into this role, I was Vice President of Lending for a Commercial Mortgage Company out of Portland, Prior to that I was Finance Director for a real estate company out of Auburn and before to that I worked in training and development, marketing and retail operations where I held leadership roles.”

Since moving to town, Lam has been involved with organizations such as the Limestone Development Foundation and the Chamber of Commerce. Wanting to do more for the town he fell in love with, Lam threw his hat in the ring for the Town Manager position.

“The community has been so welcoming, I never felt as welcome anywhere else, I had overwhelming support when I decided to take on this role”

One of Lam’s short term goals in the position is to better increase communication between town government and residents.

“Something that I would love to do is to build monthly town office newsletter for all the residents…and I believe that if there’s more communication for everyone, to have some more transparency and understand all the work that’s going on here, it will really move the town forward.”

Lam says, his long term goal would be to turn Limestone into a “Model Town Office”, one where those without experience would be given a chance to learn and apply themselves to their respective positions.

“So that anybody that’s interested, even having an inkling in Town Government, they know that they can come to Limestone, I will give them a job and train them, and if they commit to 2 to 3 years here, I will make sure that they have what they need to work in any government office. My door’s always open, and I hope to meet everyone who wants to come here”

