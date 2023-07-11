Maine becomes first state to legally protect sex trade survivors

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - On July 11, 2023 Maine became the first state to enact legislation protecting sex trade survivors from arrest and criminalization.

The legislation, called the “Equality Model”, will protect sex trade survivors while sill holding their exploiters criminally responsible. Research has shown that many individuals in the sex trade are from marginalized communities and have experienced long-term physical and psychological trauma. This legislation seeks to protect victims from this trauma being further exacerbated.

Governor Janet Mills signed the “An Act to Reduce Commercial Sexual Exploitation”, which amends existing law to decriminalize prostitution and instead criminalize commercial sexual exploitation. The exploitation is a Class E crime with a maximum penalty of $1,000 and/or 180 days in jail. Governor Mills also signed “An Act to Provide Remedies for Survivors of Commercial Sexual Exploitation”, which provides sealing of a person’s criminal history record for former crimes of engaging in prostitution. It also establishes a stakeholder group within DHHS to provide services to those who have experienced violence associated with sexual exploitation.

These acts make Maine the first state to ban punishment for exploitation. Yasmin Vafa, Executive Director of Rights4Girls, commented, “Now, not only will sex trade survivors no longer be criminalized for prostitution, but their past records will be sealed, allowing them to rebuild their lives. We truly hope more states will follow Maine’s lead.”

The Equality Model aims to support people in the sex trade, help those in the sex trade exit the industry, and prevent trafficking.

