Maine DHHS advocates to remove Covid-19 vaccination requirement for healthcare workers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will propose removing the Covid-19 vaccine from the list of required immunizations for workers in healthcare facilities. This proposal, which was announced on July 11, 2023, is in response to evolving scientific evidence and trends.

The Maine DHHS proposed the rule change with the Secretary of State based on clinical and epidemiological data about Covid-19, which revealed increased population immunity resulting from vaccination and prior infections, improved treatments, and declining infection rates. Moreover, there are only four states, including Maine, that still uphold a Covid-19 vaccine requirement.

Maine DHHS stated that the Covid-19 vaccination requirement was put in place with the intention of saving lives, protecting health care facilities, and limiting the spread of the virus during the height of the pandemic. The DHHS cites evidence that shows that Maine is one of the top states in the country for vaccination and is among the lowest on Covid-19 deaths. They further state that “Maine health care professionals’ strong culture of patient safety has limited risk of severe COVID-19 being spread among staff and patients.”

The Department of Public Safety’s Maine Bureau of Emergency Medical Services (Maine EMS) will present information to the Board of Emergency Medical Services August 2, 2023, at their regularly scheduled meeting. The Board has the authority to make its own determination about the EMS vaccination requirement.

Legislative Republicans issued the following statement regarding the Maine DHHS announcement: “We appreciate that Maine DHHS has recognized the mandate does not serve any public health interest and begun the rulemaking process to repeal it. We urge the administration to expedite the process well before the stated end of 2023. Republicans hope that some of our health care and EMS heroes who left the profession – and in some cases even the state – can return to serve Maine once again. We appreciate what they have endured and the sacrifices they have made, and we will continue our efforts to restore their rightful place in the workforce.”

