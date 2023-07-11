Maria Muayard, a 10-year-old Mainer, Testified before the Appropriations Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C (WAGM) - Maria Muayard of Yarmouth testified before the Appropriations Committee during a hearing held in conjunction with the JDRF Children’s Congress, a biennial event to raise awareness about Type 1 diabetes (T1D). Maria, who is a 2023 Children’s Congress Delegate, was diagnosed with T1D three years ago. She has become an advocate for T1D at her school and enjoys making posters and short videos to spread awareness among her peers.

Senator Collins made an opening statement: “Your personal stories matter. They motivate Senators and Representatives to get involved in the cause. And I want to tell you my personal story of how I got involved. One of the first meetings I had as a brand-new Senator in 1997 was with families with children with Type 1. I’ll never forget this 10-year-old boy looking up at me and saying, ‘Senator Collins, I wish I could just take one day off from having diabetes – Christmas or my birthday.’ And that’s why I started the bipartisan Senate Diabetes Caucus that very year.

…

It is so inspiring to look out and see that wave of blue in town today. Your passion and advocacy, your hope for a cure, are contagious. I am confident we will continue our progress and achieve that goal.

Maria followed Collings with her opening statement: “My family and I are first-generation Americans and proud Mainers. We know that with hard work, we can do anything. Every Delegate knows this too. And that’s why we’re here. My dream and my family’s big hope is to cure Type 1 diabetes. Together, with your help, we can do it.”

The hearing had the attendance of 165 Children’s Congress delegates from all 50 states and five countries.

The focus of the 12th Children’s Congress was centered on the urgent need to reauthorize the Special Diabetes Program (SDP). The program is set to expire on September 30th. Senators Collins and Jeanne Shaheen introduced legislation to reauthorize this critical program in June. The program currently provides $150 million each year for dedicated T1D research and the Special Diabetes Program for Indians. The bill was advanced by the Senate Health Committee in June and in April, they introduced the INSULIN Act. The act comprehensively addresses the skyrocketing costs of insulin and removes barriers to care and makes it more accessible for millions more Americans.

