Medical Monday: Summer Safety Part 2

By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Summertime is a prime time to enjoy the sunshine, but it’s also important to make sure you are staying safe. In part two of a two-part series on summer safety Vanessa Symonick spoke to a physician’s assistant about how you can make sure you are staying safe during your backyard BBQs in this week’s Medical Monday.

The summer season is often the perfect time for breaking out the grill and enjoying outdoor BBQs, but before you enjoy any hamburgers or hotdogs, Joshua Wood a PA at AR Gould says there are some steps you need to take to prevent any food borne illnesses from occurring. It starts with making sure you handle any raw meat properly.

Joshua Wood: " Make sure to thoroughly cook all meats. The only safe way to defrost is to defrost them in the refrigerator, defrost them in the microwave, or defrost them in cold running water.”

He says you should never leave your meat out to defrost on the counter because it can make you sick resulting in food poisoning from happening.

Wood: " Most food poisonings occur by e coli or by salmonella and most food poisonings occur by raw and undercooked meat or by undercooked eggs.”

In addition to making sure you cook your meat thoroughly at your backyard cookout, food should not be left out for a long period of time especially in the hot summer sun.

Wood: " A maximum amount of time is two hours at 90 degrees. So, you think about that potato salad that’s been left out at a hundred degrees at the family picnic. It’s already spoiled by the time you get to eat it after you have taken it out camping with grandpa and it’s at risk for possibly being food poisoned.”

He adds you should also wash any produce before you consume it or cook with it to limit germs and illnesses. Overall, following these steps can reduce your risk of developing a food-borne illness this summer, so you can enjoy the summer sun and the BBQs. Vanessa Symonick Newssource 8.

