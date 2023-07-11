Oakfield community forms neighborhood watch

SOUTHERN AROOSTOOK, Maine (WAGM) - Community members have formed an online neighborhood watch in response to an increase in crime in the Southern Aroostook area. In the last two days, the group has gained over 1100 members.

After multiple alleged cases of theft in Southern Aroostook, community members from Oakfield and surrounding areas have come together to create a neighborhood watch. This group has been designed to keep community members informed and to raise awareness for their safety concerns.

Gilad Epstein, an Oakfield community member and a member of the online ‘Oakfield Maine Neighborhood Watch’, commented on the increase in thefts: “We’ve had a lot of thefts in the area, and it seems to be every night. If you’re on the group and you’re looking at the group, there’s always something different going on.”

Thomas Selbach, founder of the watch, commented, “The main goal was to get everyone in the community together to shed some light and some information on all the stuff that’s going on as far as all the thefts and vandalism and stuff like that. You know, it goes to show that through the hard times people are going through and all the trouble with crime and everything else that a community can come together and really try to make a difference with what’s going on in their small towns.”

Epstein stated that he has been worried about his family as well as his possessions. He stated, “It’s been happening too frequently, and I just want to put this out there too, most of the members of Oakfield to Smyrna and Dyer Brook, we’re ready to protect our stuff, and when it comes to our family we’re more than ready.”

Community members say they have reached out to law enforcement on several occasions.

Epstein stated, “We don’t have the police presence we need. I don’t know what it’s gonna take to get the police presence we need – I have a feeling someone’s going to get hurt and that’s when we are going to have police presence. We all just need a little peace of mind and knowing that there’s law enforcement, even at the fire station, even at the gas station… knowing we’re protected, that’s all we want.”

Selbach stated that the community is trying to improve communication between law enforcement and those who are affected by the thefts. He said, “We’ve reached out to the DA as well to try and maybe set up a town hall meeting or something like that so everyone in the community can get together with local law enforcement and the DA and see if there’s anything more we can do.”

Law enforcement have confirmed they are aware of the issue but are unable to release detailed information about their current course of action. Sheriff Shawn Gillen, of the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, urges community members to continue sharing information with law enforcement. Lt. Brian Harris agrees, stating that communication between the community and law enforcement helps keep them informed.

Lt. Harris stated, “We rely on the public to give us tips because we may travel through a community, but we don’t know the suspicious vehicle or the person that’s out of place or the person that shouldn’t be around a certain residence or business. We rely on those communities that know their communities and who should be around there to give us those tips.”

While both Sheriff Gillen and Lt. Harris encourage community communication through the neighborhood watch page, they do warn against vigilante behavior. They assure the community they are using the information provided from the community and are working on the problem. “We want to protect our communities, we want to safeguard your valuables, and be a help to the communities and take care of those problems for you,” said Lt. Harris.

Lt. Harris added that although the County has been trusting in the past, due to recent events people may need to change some of their habits. He advises, “Don’t leave your keys in the vehicle, leave your vehicles locked, lock up your lawn mowers, your ATVs, your dirt bikes, those things of value. Unfortunately, we’re in an era now where we don’t have that luxury of leaving that stuff around unattended when unfortunately, some people take advantage of that and take that vehicle if they have the opportunity.”

Community members said they were discouraged by this change in culture because they previously felt safe leaving their items unlocked. “I’ve lived here quite a while,” Selbach said, “and I still don’t lock my house up or anything like that, but it’s getting to the point where we’re starting to have to because we’re afraid of things getting stolen or vandalized and everything like that.”

Epstein agreed with Selbach. “And it’s sad to say. It’s a quiet community, it’s real nice, it’s peaceful. But lately…” he said, as he shook his head.

Community members say that although they are living in fear, they feel more safe because of the way their community has come together.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.