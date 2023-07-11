Under 16s in the workforce

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - While it is easier for students over the age of 16 to find summer employment, it is more difficult for 14 and 15 year-olds to find summer jobs.

All hires under the age of 16 must have a workers permit that fits within the requirements of the Child Labor Laws. To obtain a permit, the school superintendent must first certify the student’s academic standing, and then the permit must be approved by the Bureau of Labor Standards. Once the permit is obtained, students still have restrictions surrounding the times and number of hours they can work.

This complicated process, along with other job restrictions such as the selling of alcohol or dealing with hazardous materials, makes it unlikely that all businesses will be able to hire minors. There are some businesses that still do, though, and they have seen many benefits from hiring younger people.

The Presque Isle School Farm not only hires employees under the age of 16 but puts a focus on it as a part of their program. Their goal is to help students adjust to working life by providing support in their first job role.

John Hoffses, the Farm Director at the school farm, stated that providing a supportive atmosphere helps younger employees gain confidence. He stated, “It’s a lot of times their first job, so they have a chance to you know, be punctual, show them what it is to show up to work on time, be ready to work, punching in and out, things like that.”

Hoffses continued, “The smile that comes across their face and the confidence after they’ve done a task, whether it be a slalom course, or backing into a dock area or something with a trailer, it’s very rewarding to see that.”

Some businesses are turning to the younger work force to help with staffing issues. Gary Marquis, from the Caribou Recreation Center, stated that they hire employees under the age of 16 with valid work permits because of the values they bring to the work team. Marquis continued that the current staffing shortage has motivated them to hire younger team members, partly due to the shortage of applicants and the longevity younger employees bring to the team.

Marquis commented, “They’re working out great. What’s nice is we’re probably going to have them for another 3-4 years, maybe a couple years in college, when they go to college at UMPI or UMFK they’re back in the summertime, so it’s been working out pretty good. And some of them don’t already have that attitude of ‘I know everything’ so we can really mold them into being good employees, and they are.”

Marquis observed that some of the younger employees are the ones who gain the most leadership skills and who are passionate about doing their job well. He said, “Some of these kids have come around and become leaders, they’re teaching a lot of games, they’re coaching, so they’ve become really, really attentive to them, and we’ve seen the growth. They’re the ones we want sticking around because they’re our future.”

Both Marquis and Hoffses agreed that hiring younger people has been a benefit to them, but gives an opportunity to local kids to grow.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.