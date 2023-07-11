Where’s Waldo? In Presque Isle!

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Neighborhood Books has united with 24 other businesses in Presque Isle to get the community involved in a Where’s Waldo search. Each participating business has hidden a small cut-out of Waldo somewhere in their building, and it’s up to you to find him! The search will be going on until July 29th.

To take part in the contest, all you have to do is pick up the game’s stamp card at one of the participating businesses and start searching for Waldo. Lauren Hale of Neighborhood Books and businesses says taking part in the contest is a great way to get businesses to work together.

Hale “It’s just a fun activity. I know a lot of us have really enjoyed Where’s Waldo as we were growing up. So, it’s kind of a nostalgic thing we get to relive with our kids and it’s really fun and a great way to promote local businesses. At our store, you find a big Where’s Waldo. At all the other stores you find a little Where’s Waldo. At ours, you find the big Where’s Waldo and you have to find his glasses.”

Brad Frank, Owner/Manager at Big Cheese “I think it’s a fun way to unite our local businesses and get our community to see that there are some other places, some diversity around here, and if we support each other and the community supports us, we can make this a better place.”

Sherri Theriault, Owner of Second Chances Thrift Shop “I’ve probably had about probably 15 to 20 people already in. I’ve had a lot of little ones, but I’ve had a lot of teenagers and a few adults, not too many. Mostly little ones and that’s what’s fun.”

Waldo’s location will be changing throughout the contest. At the end of the search on the 29th, there will be a celebration starting at 10 am at Neighborhood Books. Rumer has it that Waldo himself may make an appearance!

