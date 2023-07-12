Intervention Aroostook 5.23.2023

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A lifesaving remedy for overdoses is becoming more accessible at places throughout the county. Shawn Cunningham reports in this week’s Intervention Aroostook.

Narcan is becoming more available at public places throughout the county, like schools, places of worship, restaurants and workplaces says AMHC Options Trainer Sara Corbett.

“I think people are oprning up to it a little bit more through the options program we’re receiving requests to do more education around substance use and narcan training.”

She says that’s a great change and trend that’s happening. But what needs to change is the stereotype of people who are in need of narcan...

“only people who have substance use disorder are the ones that need it I do educate about that different parameters or different situations where maybe there’s medication in the home and maybe a child got a hold of it or maybe we have an elderly person who is on pain medication and maybe they forgot that they took the extra medication and so they take extra so there’s different parameters around that.”

But overall she says education and trainings are needed throughout the community...in an effort of saving more lives when the unthinkable occurs...

“the people using substances still are mothers fathers children aunts and uncles and community members that are in our community that are just as important to have it available as accessible for their lives.”

For more information on Options and narcan training contact Corbett via amhc. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

