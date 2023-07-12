Intervention Aroostook: 6.20.2023

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A new law will require all uniformed patrol officers in Maine to carry Narcan while on duty starting January 1st of next year. Governor Mills signed the bill into law last week. Shawn Cunningham has more in this week’s Intervention Aroostook.

Come January 1st of next year, a new resolution to save more lives from overdoses in Maine is accompanied by a new law, that will require all uniformed patrol officers in Maine to carry Narcan while on duty.Governor Mills signed the bill into law last week. Local drug education and awareness advocates says having more Narcan readily available with more people trained in how to administer it can potentially save more lives...

Sarah Corbett Options Counselor

“it should be in every fast food restaurant in every mall it should be in every public area so that if somebody says hey we suspect that this person may need Narcan or is the unknown we don’t know what’s going on this is something that we can utilize.”

Police officers would also obtain medical training on how to administer or dispense the life saving medicine that helps people overdosing.Last year, more than 700 people died of drug overdoses in Maine. Corbett says she’s not surprised by the stats, and says its happening in every community...

“those people who are actively using substances still are mothers fathers children aunts uncles and community members that are in our community to have it available as accessible..”

And she says as readily availble as its becoming it’s also easy to administer...

“it used to be administered through a needle now its nasal I think some people are less likely to use it if its through the needle but now its literally just up the nose and you spray it and its easy..”

Easy to administer...easy to have at public places...And she says easy to ask to to have at more public spaces...

“I’m excited when I get a request from a town or small businesses or someone within the schools to say hey can you come in and talk to our staff about it and collaborate with our team about how to access resources and how to get more people more comfortable.”

Get more people comfortable and get more narcan readily available to save more lives... Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

