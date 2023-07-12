Intervention Aroostook: 6.6.2023

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The effort to ban flavored tobacco products is causing division in Maine between those who want the products unavailable and some businesses who say that could hurt the economy. In this week’s Intervention Aroostook, one of the organizations that is spearheading the initiative to ban the products say no amount of money is worth the health future of Mainers, especially young people. Shawn Cunningham reports...

Maine state lawmakers are considering a statewide ban on selling flavored tobacco products. At a recent legsilative hearing some lawmakers in favor of the idea cited how tobacco manufacturers specifically target youth through vaping products that offer sweet flavors with a bleak chronic health future . . BJ Mccollister of Flavors Hook Kids Maine says that practice is creating a whole new generation of nicotine users. But passing legislation that would enact a ban can prevent that. He says its already happening in places like Brunswick.

BJ Mccollister Dir., Flavors Hook Kids Maine

“what Brunswick found is that after the ordinance passed administrators reported that they saw a signifcant drop off in the use of flavored tobacco products by students they haven’t had to devote too much time and resources trying to combat the pervasive influence of nicotine within their classrooms within their school halls and we see this as a bellweather for what we should see for the rest of the state.”

The idea has already caught on with ordinances in other Maine locals like Bangor, Bar Harbor, Portland and South Portland. A recent poll released by Flavors Hook Maine Kids, which supports the ban, found 63% of likely voters support the idea, with 53% saying they would strongly favor it. But on the flipside, some Maine convenience stores called the measure unnecessary and said it will not only hurt their profits, but the revenues that come to the state through flavored tobacco sales. Mccollister says he’s heard from more businesses in favor of the ban.

“we’ve seen a group of small businesses small and large businesses actually form a coalition to support this initiative because at the end of the day tobacco and nictoine addiction is bad for business as well.”

The bill LD 1215 would prohibit the sale and distribution of flavored tobacco products, including flavored cigars, e-cigarettes and vape pens has made strides of advancement in parts of the legislature. Whether it gets full support from bost sides of the aisle, full passage and signage by Maine Governor Mills remains a wait and see. But Mccollister says what CAN’T WAIT are the lives of Mainers, mainly young Mainers exposed to what he calls deadly products disguised as kid friendly.

“and that’s what we’ve heard from leaders in every corner of this state small and large coming together to understand that the most important thing that we can do for our state is to make sure the tobacco industry can’t prey on the people of Maine.”

Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

