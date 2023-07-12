Land Speed 2023 is underway on the Loring Runway

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) - The need for speed on the Loring Runway is underway for another year.

Cars and motorcycles of every different type are at Loring this week for the annual event. This is Ron Keselowski from Michigan who had the fastest speed of anyone at last year’s event. In his first run of the week, he was clocked at just under 250 miles an hour.

(Ron Keselowski):” We are really happy to be up here every year. You got four days here. Weather stays pretty decent most of the time. I don’t have a real goal, but I do have a goal in the one mile. I have a 251 record in the mile and I want to get to 255, but who knows.”

A former cup car is back for the second straight year. Rick Bryan of Saco is behind the wheel for this car that was driven on the circuit by Ryan Newman. Bryan used this same car last year, but this year has attained a much higher speed.

(Rick Bryan):” We ran around 173 last year and this year we made the 200 mark at 208. We are right on target to have a really good day today.”

Bryan hopes to get in several runs this week and would love to top 220 miles an hour

Bryan:” My goal is 230, but I am reaching for the stars.”

The cars and motorcycles are taking advantage of the good weather to get in as many runs as possible. There will be several equipment failures over the next four days and Keselowski said that he hopes to avoid both mechanical failures and operator error.

Keselowski:” Go to the start line you will see plenty of operator error.”

