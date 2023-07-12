More Sunshine Possible Tomorrow, with an Isolated Shower or Storm

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We’ve seen quite the stretch of below average temperatures over the past few weeks now. Looking at the low temperatures in Caribou, we’ve seen above average lows since the 3rd week in June. This has resulted in humid feeling night for many spots, especially since the past two weeks temperatures hadn’t dropped below 60 degrees in Caribou.

Another Record Breaking Event (Low Temperatures in Caribou - Past Few Weeks) (WAGM-TV)

This breaks the previous record for longest stretch of low temperatures above 60 degrees. The previous record stretch ended July 14th, 2010 after an 11 day stretch of low temperatures above 60 degrees. This graphic also shows the tie for third place between 1947 and 2003.

Number of 60+ Degree Overnights in Caribou (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the cold front still sitting off to our west this evening. This will continue to bring the chance for a shower or two between now and midnight, before a better day is expected tomorrow. More sunshine is in the forecast for tomorrow, with a few clouds and isolated showers possible by the afternoon and evening. This ‘nice’ weather doesn’t last long, as more shower chances return to the forecast to end the week into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows the chances for showers and storms tapering off this evening. This will leave us with clearing skies and patchy fog developing between now and tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight are expected to cool off once again similar to last night. Lows look to fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s for most places. Northwesterly winds remain light during the overnight hours, but will help to bring slightly cooler air into the region.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

