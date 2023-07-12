Sunshine this Morning, Showers and Storms Possible this Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. While we started yesterday morning off on a dreary note, we saw drier conditions throughout the afternoon. Scattered showers did pop up during the late afternoon for some areas allowing for a rainbow to appear. We’ve continued to see clearing skies this morning allowing for more sunshine. However that will provide us with some chances for showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows our last system that provided us with the heavier downpours yesterday morning now well to the northeast. We are caught in between two systems this morning and that’s why we are seeing more sunshine. Our next system sits to the northwest keeping numerous shower chances in the forecast through the end of the 8 day.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures are already well into the 60s this morning along with our dew points. That did result in some patchy areas of dense fog during the early morning hours. That has now lifted with the exception of areas in Northern Washington County that remain in a dense fog advisory through 9 am. High temperatures climb into the low to middle 80s. Because we are dealing with more sunshine throughout the morning hours, I do think most locations will reach their highs early on. Going hour by hour for you, drier conditions sustain well into the morning with some cloud cover expected. Shower chances return in time for the afternoon and evening. Some areas could see an isolated thunderstorm develop, so you will want to be mindful of that threat. I’m not expecting any of the thunderstorms to become severe as they will be quick to move out of the region, but it will result in some more moderate rainfall accumulations. Conditions will once again dry out overnight resulting in partly cloudy skies overall. We lose some of our daytime heating because of limited cloud cover and that puts our lows tonight into the lower 60s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Highs tomorrow reach the upper 70s and low 80s. This will be the best day out of the remainder of the work week because conditions stay dry throughout the daytime with more areas of sunshine. It is a brief return to the sunshine because our unsettled weather pattern continues through the weekend with shower chances returning.

