The Wabanaki Alliance will host their first Nihkaniyane event

(WABI)
By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Maine (WAGM) - The Wabanaki Alliance is hosting their first  Nihkaniyane event to celebrate the alliances they have made since the inception of the organization. The event will take place on July 13, 2023 in Freeport, Maine.

The Wabanaki Alliance, founded in 2020, is made up of the Mi’kmaq Nation, Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, Passamaquoddy Tribe, and Penobscot Nation. They formed an alliance to advocate for improvements on the 1980 Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act (MISCA) and to educate the public on their communities.

Their event will celebrate the work members have put in over recent years to educate the public, and to recognize those who support their advocacy.

The Wabanaki Alliance commented, “While MICSA’s restrictions have resulted in decades of social and economic barriers for the Wabanaki people and surrounding communities, thanks to the partnership of generous supporters, the Alliance has made great strides in educating the people of Maine about this injustice and advocating for recognition of the inherent sovereignty of Wabanaki Nations. Integral to this work is teaching people about Wabanaki communities and history, as well as the realities of contemporary life for Wabanaki Peoples today.”

In addition to members of the Wabanaki Alliance, Tribal Leaders, Legislators and Coalition Members have also been invited to the event.

