PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A recent long-range forecast predicted the possibility of viewing the northern lights in parts of New England, but unfortunately conditions aren’t looking favorable for viewing them in the county. Meteorologist Vanessa Symonick explains why.

A recent long range weather forecast had originally depicted the potential of viewing the northern lights this evening into the early morning hours of tomorrow. Unfortunately, conditions are not looking favorable for that now. We are going to go into why here and that’s because of when we see the aurora season peak which typically happens between the end of August and mid-April when we see more of those hours of darkness allowing for conditions to peak. we’re also having that potential for cloud cover really hindering that view as well and a lower KP index value which indicates the intensity of geomagnetic activity which allows for the aurora to be in view into the region.

So how does an aurora form? Even though this does happen at night it is sparked by the sunshine. The Earth is surrounded by a magnetic field and essentially what’s happening is we have these charged protons that are entering the magnetic field at their weakest point which does appear to be the poles, but we do have the potential of viewing them at some point based on how these collisions happen with these charged electrons and that’s how we end up seeing the color in the sky as well. So these electrons eventually collide with other molecules in the atmosphere and that really depicts what color you do end up seeing in the sky anything between red and pink is what you will see when we do see the aurora borealis peak into the region.

So when we do have the potential of viewing the aurora, prime conditions include having clear skies, so you want to have little to no clouds into the region because at that point you’ll be able to see more of the light show into the region. You also want to find an area with limited light exposure, so you want to find that dark area where you’re not going to be looking at much in terms of street lights or any light pollution and of course the prime viewing window which does happen between 10 o’clock in the evening and 2 o’ clock in the morning. So while conditions aren’t currently favorable for viewing the northern lights, there’ll be plenty viewing opportunities during the peak solar window which happens during the 2024 winter season. I’m meteorologist Vanessa Symonick Newssource 8.

