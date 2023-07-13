Caribou Police led on High Speed Chase Through Multiple Municipalities

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -On Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 8:52 am, the Caribou Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on a blue 2011 Volkswagen Gulf for a motor vehicle violation. The operator dropped a passenger off on a side street and sped away at a high rate of speed. After identifying the operator as Kyle Williams, 34 years old from Houlton, the chase was terminated in New Sweden at 9:02 am.

A temporary arrest warrant has been issued for Kyle Williams, charging him with:

Eluding

Habitual offender revoked

Driving to endanger

Criminal speed

Violation of conditional release

Caribou Officer Hunter Flynn was assisted by Officer Craig Peterson.

