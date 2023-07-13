Emergency dispatchers report increase in accidental 911 calls

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Emergency Dispatchers are noticing an increase in accidental calls to 9-1-1 from cell phones. Maine Department of Public Safety has spoken out on one of the biggest causing factors.

Although 9-1-1 hang ups have always been an issue, the state of Maine has seen an increase since smartphones added a new emergency feature that calls 9-1-1 automatically when triggered.

Brodie Hinckley, from the Maine Department of Public Safety, advises that being aware of this feature and how it is activated can help limit unnecessary calls. He reported, “In 2022 we had about 605,000 total 911 calls for the entre state of Maine, and 8% of those are 9-1-1 hang ups, so that’s about almost 49,000 hang ups. That’s pretty significant because if somebody calls 9-1-1 it’s an emergency, so even if it’s a 9-1-1 hangup, we don’t know what’s going on so we treat it the same as an emergency.”

Hinckley advises that people who accidentally call 9-1-1 should not hang up, but instead stay on the line. “If you dial 911 by mistake,” he said, “please stay on the line and talk to us, that way you’re not tying us up on trying to figure out or locate you and trying to call you back and everything.”

There are ways to manage this feature in the settings of each smartphone, which may differ depending on model and programming. There is also an option to change the emergency contact number to a family member instead of 9-1-1. However, Hinckley states that they encourage people to only disable the feature if it is what is best for them. He stated, “We’re not encouraging you to make those changes, you need to decide what you want to do on your end. And again, if you want to leave it as an emergency that’s great, but just be aware you’re phone could dial 9-1-1 without you knowing it”

Hinckley also warns again crash sensors in smart watches, which will automatically call 911 if it senses a crash or sudden change in motion. “We’ve seen an uptick on that, believe it or not, on roller coasters,” Hinckley said. “We’ve seen a lot of skiers, a lot of snowmobilers, and those people don’t realize it because they’re all in winter outfits and they have their watches covered, so they don’t even know they’ve called 9-1-1.”

The best way to avoid an accidental dial is to be aware of your phone settings and make the adjustments that best ensure your own safety.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.