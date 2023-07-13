Farmers dealing with challenges of a wet summer during Broccoli Harvest season

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The broccoli harvest season is here and just like everyone in Aroostook county. Farmers have been dealing with the challenge of a wet summer. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter caught up with a broccoli grower to talk about the challenges of the season.

Things are starting to pick up for farms in Aroostook County as many are starting to harvest broccoli. For Emily Smith, the President of Smith Farms, she says it’s an exciting time for the farm.

Emily Smith, President of Smith Farms, says “We are finally back at it, the harvest of 2023 has begun. We are really excited to get local product fresh product back in the East coast and super markets so look for it on your store shelves.”

After the 4th of July is generally when Smith Farms starts harvesting broccoli and will harvest until the end of October. Smith says there is quite a process that goes into growing broccoli.

Emily Smith: “Clearly as most homeowners know how hard its been to get your lawn mowed. It’s been that times 10 to get things done in the field. So we prepare the beds, try to take care of the weeds, plant the seeds, continue to fertilize the crop, and just wait for this day when we can finally get harvesting again.”

Aroostook County weather can provide challenges for the broccoli season.

Emily Smith: “Every season we get different weather, and we are presented with a different set of challenges. This year it has been wet, it’s been cool, and there has been some extreme heat. So you got to play with what you get and roll with the punches.”

Once the harvest is over in October, that doesn’t mean that the work is done for Smith Farms.

Emily Smith: “In the middle of October, we will transition into New York and North Carolina and then down to Georgia in which we will go to Florida all winter and then work our way back up to the East Coast. Maine is where we are from, and this is where it all started so we are really excited to be back on the ground here.”

Smith hopes that the weather cooperates and that things go smoothly for the rest of the season. . Isaac Potter News Source 8.

