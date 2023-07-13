PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - July is national ice cream month for all you ice cream lovers out there. According to International Dairy Foods Associations, July has the highest amount of ice cream sales than any other month. On a hot summer day, it is no surprise why folks are craving a frozen treat.

Though some did not know that July is national ice cream month, they still went out with family and friends to order their favorite flavors. Brenna LaVasseur, an employee from Houlton Farms Dairy in Presque Isle, says families from all over stop in for ice cream.

LeVasseur “It’s a great place to come gather and get an ice cream. I like coffee. That’s kind of a classic. It’s probably the best one.”

Emma and Evan “Eating ice cream. I got cotton candy. I got a strawberry sundae.”

Braelin “We’re getting ice cream. I got cotton candy.”

Savannah “Eating ice cream. I got chocolate ice cream with rainbow sprinkles.”

The top three favorite ice cream flavors in America have been chocolate, cookies n’ cream and vanilla since 2017, according to International Dairy Foods Associations and Research America, Inc.

